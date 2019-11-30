Leitrim's Tom Cullen stole the heart of the nation on the Late Late Toy Show last night

Last night's Late Late Toy Show was a real rollercoaster of emotion, but we loved it!

We were delighted to hear Dara Kilcommons belt out a tune in the tribute song and Sligo's Zara Alexander really took center stage in the singing but it was Tom Cullen who stole the shoe and the hearts of the nation!