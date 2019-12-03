Two Leitrim men on Revenue Defaulters List

Two Leitrim men have been named on the Revenue's Defaulter's List for September 2019.

Jonathan Gill and electrical contractor with an address at Leitrim Village who was named for underdeclaration of income tax/ PAYE/PRSI or VAT. The tax was noted as €28,804.35, interest €2,802.30, penalties €7,532.39 a total of €39,130.04.

William Christopher Stokes of 3 Shannonside View, Carrick-on-Shannon whose oocupation is in equine training and trsnportation was fined €3,000 for misuse of marked mineral oil.

The full list of defaulters can be seen here.