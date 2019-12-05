Watch | What Was Ireland Watching on YouTube in 2019?

YouTube today announced YouTube Rewind 2019, the annual list of Ireland’s top trending videos and music videos for the past year.

Rewind celebrates the biggest moments on YouTube from the year and offers an insight into what caught the nation's attention over the last twelve months.

Reflecting the popularity of the vlogger, taking first place in the Top 10 videos in Ireland in 2019 is James Charles, a high profile YouTube creator. The YouTuber world was shook to its core in 2019 when popular beauty vlogger Tati Westbrook posted a video called "BYE SISTER" which served to call out, and "cancel" her fellow beauty vlogger.

In his lengthy and intriguing 41 minute video ‘No More Lies’, James Charles addresses all the allegations made against him by Tati Westbrook and shares his side of the story.



YouTube star Shane Dawson takes the number two spot in the list with ‘Conspiracy Theories with Shane Dawson’. The video sees Dawson cover a series of popular conspiracy theories which him and his friends then discuss in detail and question if they could possibly be true.

Proving we still favour homegrown comedic talent, Irish comedic duo The 2 Johnnies and popular trio Foil, Arms and Hog are two of the most watched videos of the year.

The 2 Johnnies, ‘Could Have Been County’, pokes fun at the GAA while Foil, Arms and Hog, ‘When Irish people Can’t Speak English’ is a comedic take on what can happen when you lie about your ability to speak fluent Irish.



Confirming that the Irish public's fascination with the weather is still as strong as ever, the ‘Hurricane Lorenzo Weather Warning’ also makes the list of top videos in 2019. The storm caused power outages and flooding across the country when it hit in October.

Coming in behind ‘Hurricane Lorenzo’ is ‘The David Beckham Statue Prank’ which sees presenter James Corden pulling a major prank on the famous footballer by unveiling a statue that looks nothing like him, leading to an embarrassed and frustrated David Beckham until he realises the joke is on him.

Rounding off the list is ‘Gordon Ramsay Savagely Critiques Spicy Wings’. The famous chef who is renowned for his fiery nature and unyielding criticism doesn't hold back in this video where he tastes some of the most spicy chicken wings in the world.

Music videos connect an artist and the listeners, in a world where you can stream music anywhere and everywhere the music video is one of the most important pop culture mediums and YouTube is at the centre of pop culture. As 2019 comes to a close the top music videos showcase the music tastes of the nation in the past 12 months.

Topping the Top 10 Music Videos is Billie Eilish with Bad Guy. The 17 year olds appeal and fan base grew massively in 2019 and is set to rise even more in 2020.

Lil Nas X and STORMZY also make up the top 3 most watched music videos of 2019 while Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello help to round off the list with one of the biggest hits of the year, Senorita. The speculation as to whether they were in a relationship also adding to the popularity of the video.