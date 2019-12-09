N4 reopens outside Boyle following earlier accident
The N4 has re-opened this evening following a serious road traffic accident which occurred this morning between Boyle and Ballinfad.
Diversions had been in place following the accident
#ROSCOMMON N4 has reopened outside Boyle following serious collision. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) December 9, 2019
UPDATE at 5.00 pm Monday, 9th December - N4 NOW RE-OPENED between Boyle and Ballinfad following accident earlier today. pic.twitter.com/ksj0frBlTK— Roscommon Co. Co. (@roscommoncoco) December 9, 2019
