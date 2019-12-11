Measures to counteract anti-social behaviour on the Sligo-Dublin railway line to be raised in Seanad

The matter will be raised this morning

Safety measures  to counteract anti-social behaviour on the Sligo-Dublin railway line is to be raised in the Seanad under Commencement Matters this morning.

Senator Frank Feighan is asking the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport to make a statement on the matter.

It is one of the Commencement Matters selected by the Cathaoirleach for discussion from 10.30.