Measures to counteract anti-social behaviour on the Sligo-Dublin railway line to be raised in Seanad
The matter will be raised this morning
Safety measures to counteract anti-social behaviour on the Sligo-Dublin railway line is to be raised in the Seanad under Commencement Matters this morning.
Senator Frank Feighan is asking the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport to make a statement on the matter.
It is one of the Commencement Matters selected by the Cathaoirleach for discussion from 10.30.
