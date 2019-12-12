Watch | Deputy Eamon Scanlon raises concerns over N4 road safety at junction leading to Drumshanbo road

Fianna Fáil TD for Sligo-Leitrim, Eamon Scanlon, has warned the Minister for Transport of an accident-prone section of the N4 road near Boyle, Co. Roscommon.

Speaking in the Dáil on a dedicated debate secured by Deputy Scanlon and Fianna Fáil TD colleagues in the North West on this topic, he said: "There is a serious potential for accidents on this stretch of the N4 Dublin Road. Action is needed here before we have a fatal road traffic accident.

"This section of road is recognised as a collision-prone zone. As regular users of this road will know, when cars are turning right and crossing the L1015 Cootehall Road and the main road to Drumshanbo, or the L1024 Crohan Road, the main road to Roscommon, drivers are taking their lives in their hands.

"I have been engaging with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and local community groups. I understand there is a hold up with the TII and the Local Authorities involved. It has been with them for the last four months and now it has decided it does not have the time to do this work. I understand it is going out to consultants.

"It is critical work is carried out in a timely manner. The Minister needs to use his powers to progress this and give a timeline as to when the regional design office will carry out their work. Daily roads users should not be subjected to these unsafe road conditions on the N4 any longer," concluded Deputy Scanlon.