Nine month prison sentence imposed at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court for stealing a bank debit card

A Romanian national was convicted and sentenced to nine months in prison by Judge Kevin Kilrane at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court on December 2.

Daniel Teutoc with an unknown address was convicted and sentenced to nine months in prison for stealing a Bank of Ireland debit card at Rosebank, Carrick-on-Shannon on April 3, 2019.

The charge of stealing €700 from Susan Whitton at Bank of Ireland, Bridge St, Carrick-on-Shannon on the same date was struck out.

The 32-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing Susan Whitton's debit card from Tesco, Carrick-on-Shannon on the above date.

The court heard the defendant watched and obtained her pin number in Tesco and followed her to a café. A female with him approached the victim and distracted her while he obtained the bank card from her car.

He then withdrew €700 from the Bank of Ireland ATM machine using the card and pin.

The money was never recovered. Mr Teutoc was identified on CCTV.

The defendant has 39 previous convictions and is currently serving a ten month prison sentence in Castlerea Prison.

Solicitor Alan Gannon said his client has a partner and child and was employed before he “engaged in criminality.” He said his client went on a “spree of offences before being caught and he admitted to them.”

Judge Kilrane said the defendant has accumulated a large number of previous convictions.

He noted the card theft was “executed with skill.”