Arrest of man in connection with ongoing investigation into murder of Leitrim man Patrick Heeran

This morning Saturday, 21st December 2019, Gardaí in the Leitrim District have arrested a fourth person in connection with the ongoing investigation into the murder of Patrick Heeran who was last seen in Mohill, County Leitrim on Monday 3rd October 2011.

The man, aged in his late 30s, is currently being detained at Thurles Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Investigations are ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

Patrick Heeran was last seen on Monday 3rd October 2011 in Mohill, County Leitrim. He was 48 at the time of his disappearance. A murder investigation based in County Leitrim has been ongoing since 2016.