No great fuss as Sarah Jessica and Matthew arrive in their Donegal home for Christmas

As scheduled, Sarah Jessica Parker and her husband Matthew Broderick arrived at their family home over the weekend looking forward to a peaceful break over the Christmas period.

The couple have been enjoying the peace and quiet of the area on a more regular basis recently as they just quietly blend into the landscape becoming one of our own.

Just a few weeks ago the couple flew in on a rather sadder occasion for the funeral of a very close friend and neighbour. On the lighter side of what was a sad occasion, Sarah Jessica enjoyed Fr. Eddie Gallagher's sermon on the day and his particular reference to the word "Scullery"

What the couple love about Donegal is pure freedom, the ability to drive down to the shop for the litre of milk or whatever without being pursued by the paparazzi.

The family are long regarded as one of our own now and long may it last. Wishing them our best wishes for a great Christmas.