Cllr Paddy O'Rourke pays tribute on passing of long-serving Leitrim County Councillor

Ballinamore Electoral Area councillor, Paddy O'Rourke, has paid tribute at the passing of his former colleague Jim Joe Shortt who had represented the people of the Ballinamore Electoral Area from 1979 to 2009.

Cllr O'Rourke continued, "while the term 'nature's gentleman' is frequently used, nowhere was it more appropriate than in describing the late Jim Joe. His gentlemanliness along with his integrity was a beacon to others who followed in his footsteps as public representatives".

May he rest in peace.

ALSO SEE: Sadness at passing of former Leitrim County Councillor