Over 1,100 students will take their place at Dublin’s RDS tomorrow as the 56th BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition kicks off. The event brings together some of the country’s brightest young minds as they compete to take home the coveted title of the BT Young Scientist & Technologist(s) of the Year 2020.

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will officially open the Exhibition at a special ceremony tomorrow, Wednesday 8th January, attended by students, teachers, exhibition partners and stakeholders, and presented by BT Managing Director Shay Walsh. The ceremony will be streamed live on Facebook from 2pm.

Speaking ahead of this year’s exhibition An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said, ““The BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition is a brilliant event; it showcases our best and brightest, and as we have seen in recent years, the winners often go on to have very successful careers in their chosen fields. It’s inspirational for me to see the immense talent and new ideas being brought by our second level students. They are the change makers and problem solvers of tomorrow. I wish everyone involved the very best of luck for this year’s event and for the future.”

In what will be an exciting time for competing students, this year’s winner(s) of the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition, to be announced on Friday 10th January, will be presented with a cheque for €7,500, the BTYSTE perpetual trophy and will represent Ireland at the 32nd EU Contest for Young Scientists when it is hosted in 2020 in Santander, Spain.

Leading communications and IT services company, BT, in their 20th year as organiser of the Exhibition is set to deliver another spectacular event for competitors and the visiting public. At the heart of the Exhibition are the 1,100 students representing 244 schools across the island of Ireland.

This year’s projects cover a wide variety of topics, from climate change to gender diversity and the effects of social media, and everything in between. Judging begins tomorrow afternoon, and the Exhibition opens to the public from Thursday 9th to Saturday 11th January, with approx. 50,000+ visitors, young and old, expected to visit the event over the course of the three days.

Speaking at today’s launch, Shay Walsh, Managing Director, BT Ireland said: “I am delighted to welcome the next wave of future scientists and entrepreneurs to the RDS this week for the 56th BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition. Over the next few days, they will have the experience of a lifetime. They’ll get the chance to present their projects to not only the public but also to some of Ireland’s most renowned scientists & technologists.

“Since its inception in 1965, over three quarters of a million people have visited the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition. This figure highlights just how fascinated people are with the endless possibilities of science and technology. BT Ireland is very proud to both organise and sponsor the Exhibition for the past 20 years – providing so many bright students with a platform to pursue their interests in science and technology. We wish all participating students the best of luck this week.”

Also taking place alongside the BTYSTE is the 17th annual Primary Science Fair, which runs from 9th -11th January 2020. The Primary Science Fair plays a pivotal role in the primary academic calendar in Ireland and allows our very young scientists to tackle issues with science and technology and develop their love of discovery too.

As well as the projects on display, there is a thrilling line-up of science shows guaranteed to blow the mind, including “Airmazing”, “The Physics of Breakdancing”, “3D Space Challenges & Exploration”, World of Robots and a show from Morgan & West that will be filled with phenomenal thrills, chemical spills and risk assessment that gives their stage manager chills. Airmazing with science demonstrations to amaze and entertain all ages. Bonnie Greer, OBE, the UK-based novelist and playwright who won widespread acclaim for her positive comments on Ireland on a BBC Question Time debate on Brexit recently, will headline an ‘Enterprising Minds’ leaders’ lunch on Thursday 9th January in partnership with Future Human. Also speaking is Shane Curran, CEO of Evervault and former BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition winner.

Renowned physicist Professor Brian Cox will provide the keynote speech at Nextipedia, a business leaders symposium taking place on Wednesday in the RDS. Hosted by Liz Bonnin, a fantastic line up of speakers will share inspiring stories and valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities that technology innovation offers, with a specific lens on sustainability and Ireland’s 2050 carbon neutrality objective.

Visitors can plan their visit to the RDS in advance by downloading the free BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition app, available on Android and Apple devices. Full of helpful information, the app includes an exhibition map, a search tool for student projects and exhibitors, a schedule of events, as well as links to the BTYSTE social networks for live updates throughout the event.

Open for visitors: January 9th, 09:30am – 5:30pm; January 10th, 09:30am – 5:00pm; and January 11th, 09:30am – 5:30pm

Location: RDS, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4.

The BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition is a must for anyone with a passion for science and technology. For information and tickets, log onto www.btyoungscientist.com or follow the exhibition with #CreateTodayShapeTomorrow and #BTYSTE on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat @BTYSTE.