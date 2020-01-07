Senator Frank Feighan has said the latest data from Enterprise Ireland shows that 610 people in Leitrim are employed in Enterprise Ireland backed companies.

That represents an increase of 101 more people employed in Enterprise Ireland jobs in Leitrim since 2016.

“My colleague Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys and Enterprise Ireland, the Government agency responsible for developing Irish business globally, has reported the creation of 16,971 new jobs by Enterprise Ireland supported companies in 2019.

“221,895 people are now employed in companies supported by the agency. This is the highest total employment in the 20-year history of the agency. 65% of total employment by Enterprise Ireland backed companies is now outside of Dublin,” he said.