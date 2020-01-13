ESB Networks crews mobilising as Storm Brendan tracks across country

Gale force winds associated with Storm Brendan, with gusts of over 130 km/h, have caused damage this morning to the electricity network affecting more than 48,000 homes, farms and businesses.

The damage is mainly attributable to fallen trees on overhead lines as a result of the high winds. With the storm still crossing the country, more damage and interruptions to supply can be expected.

The counties most impacted include Galway, Limerick, Kerry, Cork and Donegal.

ESB Networks crews have been dispatched in the most affected areas when safe to do so, assessing the damage so that they can restore power as quickly and effectively as possible.

Real time information on power outages and restoration times is available on the PowerCheck App or www.esbpowercheck.ie.

An Important Public Safety Message: If you come across fallen trees, wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they may be LIVE and extremely dangerous. Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1850 372 999.

If your fault is not logged please report it at here or on 1850 372 999. Customers should have their MPRN available to access recorded information specific to their location. You can also check @ESBNetworks on Twitter for updates.

ESB Networks is reminding customers of the precautionary measures to take in the event of a power cut:

• Stay Safe, Stay Clear: Never approach broken lines or damaged poles, and keep children and animals away – report damage to ESB Networks at 1850 372 999 and listen to recorded messages carefully

• Turn off electric cookers, ovens, irons, etc. if electricity supply is lost

• Leave a light switched on so you know when power has been restored

• Take extra care if using candles, oil lamps or other naked flames

• Test smoke alarms with fresh batteries

• Ensure adequate ventilation if using gas heaters.