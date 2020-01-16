Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, January 16, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Oliver Brennan, Knocklongford, Mohill, Leitrim



Oliver Brennan (Knocklongford, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Drumheckil, Leitrim Village) - January 14th 2020 at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Francis and Bridget, his brothers Francis and Joseph and his sisters Joan and Pauline. Deeply regretted by his brothers and sisters; Mary , Angela, Michael , Patricia, Rose, Kevin, Teresa , Vincent, Brendan, Seán, Leo, Séamus and Ann, his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at the home of his brother Seán, Keelagh, Mohill on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Friday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Mohill arriving at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 11 a.m. followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private at all other times please.

Sal Boyd, (nee Mulvey), Woodbrook, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon

Sal Boyd, (nee Mulvey) Woodbrook, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Roscommon, 14th January, 2020. (Retired Nurse). Peacefully, in her 93rd year, at home surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Desmond, sister of the late Charles, Clare, Peter and Paddy and grandmother of the late infant Peter. Much loved mother of Mary, John and Sally Ann. She will be sadly missed by her family, son-in-law Eamon, daughter-in-law Marie, brother-in-law Donal, cherished grandchildren Desmond, Constance, Sarah, Evan and John, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, her excellent Carers, former work colleagues and a large circle of friends. Sal will repose at her home in Woodbrook (N41 AN88) on Thursday (16th January) from 2pm to 5pm followed by Removal to St Michael’s Church, Croghan (eircode F52 N510), to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday (17th January) at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Killapogue Cemetery.

Elizabeth Keenan (née O'Rourke), Drumderg, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Killeshandra, Cavan

The death has occured of Elizabeth Keenan, 13th January 2020, Drumderg, Drumshanbo, County Leitrim and formally of Breffni Oils, Killeshandra, County Cavan, peacefully in her 99th year, surrounded by her family amidst the extraordinary care of the staff of Cottage View Nursing Home, Cavan. Predeceased by her husband Tom and deeply missed by her children Michael, Brendan, Joe, Maura and Martina, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Removal to St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra for Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Nellie Russell (nee Axon), Dernacross, Killeshandra, Co Cavan

Nellie Russell (nee Axon), Dernacross, Killeshandra, Co. Cavan, Thursday, 9th January, 2020. Peacefully in Cavan General Hospital. Wife of the late Eric. Nellie will be very sadly missed by her son Michael, daughter Janet, sister Joan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, relatives and all the family circle. Service in Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan, on Friday afternoon, January 17th, at 3pm, followed by cremation. House private, please.

Liam Farrell, Aughamore, Rooskey, Leitrim

Liam Farrell, Aughamore, Rooskey, Dromod, Co. Leitrim January 12th 2020 (suddenly) at his home, beloved husband of the late Maureen and dear father of Jim (Letterkenny), Ann (Longford), Willie (North Caroline), Peter (Dallas) and Brendan (Drumsna), sadly missed by his loving family , brother Mel (Killeshandra), son in law, daughters in law, brother in law, sisters in law, his eighteen grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Thursday January 16th to arrive at St, Michael’s Church, Bornacoola at 10.50 for 11 am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Cloonmorris cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.