New Life Coaching business - The Possibility Illuminators - coming to Leitrim

Nicola Scully and Liz Rafferty from Ballymote, Co Sligo are both health care professionals and life coaches. They have a keen interest in helping you to help yourself and thereby live your best life.

Nicola and Liz are delighted to announce the launch of their new Life Coaching business (The Possibility Illuminators) in Co Leitrim with a 2-day course --The Possibility Program-- on Friday 1st and Saturday 2nd February in the Breffni Family Resource Centre, Carrick-on-Shannon. This course appeals to both men and women and runs from 10.30am to 5pm on both days. Total cost is €100.

--The Possibility Program-- will enable you to make changes in your life. It acknowledges that often we have great ideas and want to move forward with these ideas, but our thoughts about ourselves and our abilities hold us back. The course will help you to become aware of what holds you back, the patterns you have created and the patterns that you struggle to break. Following awareness of what is holding you back, you will develop skills to help move forward with making changes and maintaining motivation.

The course helps you to:

- Face the reality in your life

- Learn to manage your thoughts and improve your attitude

- Take necessary action

- Improve relationships

- Stay strong and positive

--The Possibility Program-- has previously been run in Boyle Family Resource Centre and was well received and generated very positive feedback. This course is an ideal gift to yourself for the new year and may prove to be the best thing you do for yourself in 2020.

Look forward to seeing you there.

For further details contact 071 9622566.