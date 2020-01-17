Pearse Doherty commends decision of Cllr. Chris MacManus

Sinn Féin Director of Elections Pearse Doherty TD has commended the decision of Cllr. Chris MacManus to step aside as one of Sinn Féin's general election candidates in the Sligo/Leitrim/South Donegal/North Roscommon constituency.

He said: "Sinn Féin has judged that we stand the best chance of winning a seat in the Sligo/Leitrim/South Donegal/North Roscommon constituency with a one candidate strategy.

"In that regard, Cllr. Chris MacManus has taken the selfless decision to step aside as one of Sinn Féin's candidates so as to give us the best chance of retaining our seat in this election.

"I have known Chris for many years and he is a sound, committed and dedicated Irish Republican.

"I know he has not taken this decision lightly.

"By doing so he has put our party and the people of this constituency - who need a Sinn Féin TD - before personal ambition and I want to sincerely commend him for doing so.

"I know that Chris and his campaign team will play a full and important role in making sure that Martin Kenny TD is re-elected to the Dáil this time around, and that Chris has not ruled out running for the Dáil in the future."