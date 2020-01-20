General Election: Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin will visit Leitrim today

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin will meet contituents in Carrick-on-Shannon today (Monday, January 20) as part of the General Election campaign trail.

Deputy Micheál Martin is believed to start the visit at the offices of Deputy Marc MacSharry in Sligo, he will canvass with Eamon Scnalon in Tubbercurry and Ballymote before arriving in Carrick-on-Shannon this afternoon.

The party leader is expected to canvass Carrick with local candidate Shane Ellis, before leaving the county later this evening.

There are three Fianna Fáil candidates contesting the election in the Sligo/Leitrim constituency; sitting TD’s Marc MacSharry and Eamon Scanlon and Fenagh man Shane Ellis.

