29% increase increase in Leitrim claims in 2019

The Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland (MIBI) recorded a 29% increase in claims from Leitrim during 2019, after receiving a total of 9 claims from the county during the course of the year. This represented two more claims than were submitted to the MIBI from Leitrim in 2018, when 7 claims were made.

In their national figures, the MIBI highlighted the high level of claims relating to uninsured drivers they received during 2019, saying it underlines the importance of the new automatic number plate recognition system (ANPR). The ANPR system allows An Garda Síochána to more easily detect if a vehicle is being driven without insurance by checking the registration plate. Uninsured drivers accounted for over 70% of the total claims received by the MIBI last year.

Nationally, the overall level of MIBI claims was consistent between 2019 and the previous year. In 2019 the MIBI received 2,540 claims, down 12 from 2,552 in 2018. This represents a change of less than 0.01%.

The number of uninsured claims numbers also remained static over the two years with the MIBI receiving 1,787 claims relating to uninsured vehicles in 2019, compared to 1,788 in 2018.

The highest number of claims were submitted from Dublin (1,172), followed by Cork (200), Limerick (137), Louth (108) and Kildare (105).

The county with the highest increase in claims was Kilkenny, which recorded a 62% jump in claims, followed by Clare (32% increase) and Longford (30% increase). The largest decrease was in Roscommon (65% reduction in claims), followed by Monaghan (down 47%) and Laois (down 40%).

The MIBI is a not for profit organisation that was established to compensate victims of road traffic accidents caused by uninsured and unidentified vehicles.