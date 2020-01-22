€30,000 for new footpath and lights near Carrick Train Station

Funding of €30,000 has been allocated for the provision of a long-awaited footpath and public lighting near Carrick-on-Shannon train station which will allay the safety fears of families living in the area.

“I am delighted that the Department of Transport has allocated this funding to Roscommon County Council to carry out these safety works between the train station and the start of the Shannon Gael housing estate a few hundred metres away,” said Senator Frank Feighan.

“From talking to local people in Cortober, the lack of a footpath, especially in the dark evenings, has raised major safety fears for many families living in the estate on the Croghan Road.

“This area is a very busy one and I have been told of very dangerous instances involving pedestrians, cyclists and cars. On behalf of local residents, I raised these safety concerns with the council which has now got the funding go-ahead.

“The construction of a footpath between the Shannon Gaels Housing Estate and the train station will now provide a clear demarcation for pedestrians, motorists and cyclists. Of course, the installation of public lighting will also be a welcome addition to residents and everyone who has need to use this busy thoroughfare.

“I want to thank Roscommon County Council for securing the monies under the Regional and Local Road Allocations for 2020. This will now provide reassurance to local families whose safety concerns have been heard,” he said.