Four new classrooms approved for Croghan National School

The Department of Education has approved funding for the provision of four new classrooms at Croghan National School in Co Roscommon.

Fine Gael Senator Frank Feighan has warmly welcomed the news that grant-aid has been approved for four new Special Education Needs classrooms which includes one Early Intervention classroom.

“I have been working in close contact with Education Minister Joe McHugh in relation to this funding application and want to thank Minister McHugh for his commitment in this regard.

“I also want to compliment the Board of Management at Croghan National School and the whole school for their hard work in helping to secure the funding for these classrooms.

“This funding approval is great news for the school and the whole community.

“These works will proceed once the tendering process has been completed and the Department’s School Building Unit will issue a detailed letter informing the school of the amount of grant aid sanctioned,” he said.