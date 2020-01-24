Night time bus service in Kinlough has been a "game changer"

There is a demand for a night time bus service in Leitrim, the new providers of Leitrim's Local Link were informed.



Cllr Justin Warnock told Manorhamilton councillors that the new Kinlough to Bundoran and Ballyshannon night service has been a “game changer” for the community.



Manorhamilton publican and councillor, Felim Gurn asked about the possibility of a night time service to Manorhamilton servicing Kiltyclogher, Glenfarne and other areas.

He said it would benefit pubs and also combat rural isolation.



The councillors also spoke about the success of the Dromahair night time service which has been running for over a decade.

Cllr Felim Gurn said people cannot get taxi licences and this issue was not isolated to north Leitrim.

Cllr Frank Dolan said there is a demand for such a service in Ballinagar and Kilavoggy.



Seirbhís Iompair Tuaithe CTR (SITT) Manager Fiona O’Shea said this demand needs to be put down as part of the county’s strategic plan.

SITT is an independent not for profit company based in Donegal that took over local link services for Sligo and Leitrim last year.

She explained that new funding for night time services was announced last year but only €500,000 for the whole country was issued.



She said the night time service is not part of the NTA overall strategy and she is unsure of future funding, but would alert the transport body that such a demand exists in the county.

