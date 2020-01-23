Volleyball National Cadette A final
Drumshanbo Vocational School defeat Elphin to claim National Cadette A title
The Drumshanbo Vocational School volleyballers are celebrating once again after they claimed the National Cadette A title yesterday when they defeated near neighbours, Elphin.
It is something of a golden period for volleyball in the Drumshanbo school with yesterday's triumph their fifth A title in four years.
It proved to be a hard fought encounter with Drumshanbo edging the opening set on a 25-21 scoreline.
The start to the second set proved to be equally competitive with the sides level at 4-4 before Drumshanbo pulled away to claim the set on a 25-12 scoreline and ultimately the national title.
See next week's Leitrim Observer for a full report from Drumshanbo's victory.
