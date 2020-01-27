Heavy snow fall results in Ireland West Airport flights being diverted and cancelled
Ireland West Airport are advising anyone intending to travel to the airport this afternoon to check the live updates on their website as a number of inbound flights have been diverted to Dublin while several outgoing flights have been cancelled.
Anyone intending on driving to or from the airport this evening is advised to exercise "extra caution."
Flights had operated as normal earlier in the day but the current conditions at the airport are described as "challenging."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on