Taste of Cavan cancelled for 2020

The popular Taste of Cavan food festival is to take a hiatus this year, as the producer-led Cavan Food Network charts an what has been described as an “exciting new direction” for Cavan food going forward.

Having greatly increased the profile of Cavan food over the past eight years, providing an important platform for growth both for local producers and supporting jobs in the agri-food sector, Cavan County Council and the Taste of Cavan committee have taken a decision to re-evaluate the event format.

This is understood to allow space and time to develop a new vision for the promotion of the Cavan food product, from flagship events, to branding, and beyond.

