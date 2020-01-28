MacNean House described as "simply sublime"

MacNean House and Restaurant in Blacklion, Co Cavan is the 2020 winner of the hotly contested Ireland’s Favourite Small Stay in the The Irish Independent Reader Travel Awards 2020.

Staying at Neven and Amelda Maguire’s property was described as “simply sublime.” They commented on the "homeliness,” and on the personal treatment of all guests and the warm welcome.

This big win follows on from last year being selected as “Ireland’s Best Breakfast,” a category in which MacNean House and Restaurant was again a finalist.



Speaking after the event, Neven said, “We are delighted with this recognition for the 75 staff who work with us. We all want to make sure our guests have an enjoyable stay. That is our number one priority and everyone contributes to that. We were delighted that our breakfast continues to receive compliments. Our wine list also got special mention and that is down to the hard work of our sommelier Blathin McCabe. We work hard on building our business.

“We now have 19 bedrooms and our new kitchen was built this time last year. Our bookings continue to be strong, but as I always remind people, we do get cancellations and we always get in touch with people on our waiting list. This award means a lot and a big thank you to our staff and loyal customers.”

The Reader Travel Awards 2020 winners were announced at a gala lunch celebration hosted by Pat Kenny at Dublin's Mansion House.

Thousands of reader nominated their favourite venues and travel experiences throughout Ireland. The most popular went on to adjudication by an expert judging panel made up of well-known experts within the Irish Travel Industry including, Pól Ó Conghaile, John and Francis Brennan, Rachel Duggan or Weekend Magazine, Niall Tracey from Failte Ireland and food writer Katy McGuinness.



