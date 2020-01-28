Ireland West Airport report they are "fully operational" today

Ireland West Airport have issued an update this morning following the heavy snowfall that led to flights in and out of the airport being disrupted yesterday.

The airport have confirmed that "Despite inclement weather through the night and this morning our operations team have the runway cleared and we are fully operational this morning - our first arrival from London Stansted landed on time a short while ago."

Yesterday's snowfall resulted in many services being diverted to Dublin or cancelled.