People caught on CCTV removing election posters in Sligo Leitrim

Sitting Fianna Fáil TD Eamon Scanlon has called the act of removing his posters as a "callous act regardless of political affiliation."

Deputy Scanlon said he knows and has seen CCTV footage of people removing his election posters in the Sligo Leitrim constituency.

He is asking people to let him know if any of his posters have been removed recently to contact him.

Also read: 19 on the ballot paper - the final list of Sligo Leitrim General Election 2020 candidates