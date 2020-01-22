19 on the ballot paper - the final list of Sligo Leitrim General Election 2020 candidates

The closing date for nominations to be a candidate in the General Election 2020 is today.

According to our figures there will be 19 names on the ballot for Sligo, Leitrim, South Donegal and North Roscommon.

Here is the latest list of confirmed candidates for Sligo/Leitrim in the General Election 2020 (in no particular order):

Cllr Gino O’Boyle (People Before Profit Alliance)

Bláithin Gallagher (Green Party)

Senator Frankie Feighan (Fine Gael)

Cllr Thomas Walsh (Fine Gael)

Deputy Eamon Scanlon (Fianna Fáil)

Deputy Marc McSharry (Fianna Fáil)

Shane Ellis (Fianna Fáil)

Deputy Martin Kenny (Sinn Féin)

Nessa Cosgrove (Labour Party)

Ann McCloskey (Aontú)

Oisin O’Dwyer (Renua)

Paul McWeeney (National Party)

Cllr Declan Bree (Independent/Independents 4 Change)

John Perry (Independent)

Marian Harkin (Independent)

James Conway (Independent)

Bernie O’Hara (Independent)

Sean Wynne (Independent)

Mary O'Donnell (Independent)

