Leitrim business nominated for Brunch Award

Are you a brunch aficionado who knows where to get the best poached eggs on soda bread in the country? Or maybe you’ve brunched your way around Dublin to find the tastiest pancakes in the capital?

If the answer is YES, then it is time to help us to decide on the Brunch category winners at the 2020 Georgina Campbell Irish Breakfast Awards in association with Fáilte Ireland - as the public is invited to vote for their favourite brunch venue ahead of this year’s Awards.

Sweet Geranium Café, Drumshanbo is one of the nominated locations on the list.

The Georgina Campbell Irish Breakfast Awards celebrate the finest Irish food producers and those who take special pride in preparing and serving the best breakfasts, and brunches, in Ireland, to tourists and locals alike. The Brunch Award is one of multiple categories in the Irish Breakfast Awards, and the only one open to the public.

Last year, Dublin’s The Fumbally was chosen by the public as the winner of the inaugural Brunch of the Year Award. This year’s voting list of nominations by Georgina Campbell’s team of independent assessors is selected from over 150 long-listed establishments and features 30 fabulous places all around Ireland that have a great brunch offering and a focus on local products.



The public can vote here and voting closes at midnight on February 7, 2020.

The winner of 2020 Brunch of the Year Award will be announced on February 17th at an awards ceremony at the 5-star InterContinental Hotel, Dublin.

www.ireland-guide.com

Also vote for your best Leitrim Snapshots