Snapshots Poll
Vote for your favourite Leitrim SNAPSHOTS - week one
Leitrim Observer Snapshots
This iconic photo - Ireland's Berlin Wall at Dooard, Rossinver on the Leitrim/ Fermanagh border was taken in 1992 by John D McGriskin from Florida who was visiting the McGriskin family in Kiltyclogher.
"I spent my summers as a child in Kilty. Great memories of lots of fun times fishing, hunting, making hay. Also bad and scary times. A few pictures of the scary times as an American kid in Kilty in the 1990's” Pictures submitted by John d McGriskin, Florida
Jimmy Travers from Fawn, Dromahair on his way to the Creamery with Billy the donekey in 1950 Picture submitted by Paddy Travers
Have a cup of tea - Maureen Quinn from Drumdiffer, Drumreilly and Rose Ann Wynne from Drumroosk, Fenagh enjoying a cup of tea and a chat in 1967 Picture submitted by Eddie Wynne, Ballinamore
Welcome to our first Snapshots Poll!
As part of the Snapshots competition we are asking our weekly online readers to vote for their favourite image of the week.
Two winners will go forward every week, leaving six of our readers images going forward to the grand finale with a chance to win our amazing prize package.
The overall winner as voted by the public will win a fantastic prize worth €600 from local businesses.
Get voting now from our selection of photos submitted by readers this week.
We have all become used to scrolling through the galleries of photos on our smartphones but what about those much-loved print photographs stashed away in the attic, in a box under the bed or in that “miscellaneous” drawer in the kitchen? Are they destined to be forgotten forever in the digital age?
Well, it’s time to dig them out and show them some love.
We want readers to take a photo of those much-loved print photos and send them to us. Whether it was taken a few years ago on an instant camera or a few decades ago, we want the photo that stands out for you.
It can be from a social event, a landscape shot, a funny pic or even a holiday snap - we want them all. Yes, even those dodgy “look at the state of my hair” debs photos!
Send us your photos
We want you to dust off the golden oldies, take a picture of your old picture and email it to us.
We will feature your pictures in both our print and online editions. In addition to running your images on leinsterexpress.ie and our social media pages we will also carry two pages of your images every week in the Leinster Express
Send your pics to pictures@leitrimobserver.ie
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on