Leitrim Snapshots winners announced - week one

The results are in, thank you for voting in our poll!

The top two winners of this week's round have been announced below.

These two winners will go into next week's round. Our readers will then choose their favourite pictures from round two.

Finally, readers will vote for their best winner and they will receive €600 worth of vouchers for some fantastic local businesses.

WINNER OF ROUND #1 of SNAPSHOTS

(49% of votes)

Jimmy Travers from Fawn, Dromahair on his way to the Creamery with Billy the donekey in 1950 Picture submitted by Paddy Travers

SECOND WINNER OF ROUND #1 of SNAPSHOTS

(21% of votes)

Have a cup of tea - Maureen Quinn from Drumdiffer, Drumreilly and Rose Ann Wynne from Drumroosk, Fenagh enjoying a cup of tea and a chat in 1967 Picture submitted by Eddie Wynne, Ballinamore

Get your old photos into us so you can take part in this nostalgic feature and also be in with the chance of winnin €600 worth of vouchers from our local sponsors

Send your old treasured photos to: pictures@leitrimobserver.ie