Get your old family photos into Leitrim Observer Snapshot competition

Does anyone in Leitrim have an older photo than this picture above from 1899?

This is extraordinary photograph shows John and Celia Harte and their young family at their home in Gortgarrigan, Killargue in July 1899.The picture was submitted by Hazel Galvin, Kildare - a great granddaughter of John and Celia.

The Leitrim Observer invites you to open up that old photo album, take out the cherished black and white picture from the frame and tear open that old showbox of photos because one of those photos could win you a fantastic prize!

Send us your photos

We want you to dust off the golden oldies, take a picture of your old picture and email it to us.

We will feature your pictures in both our print and online editions. In addition to running your images on leitrimobserver.ie and our social media pages we will also carry two pages of your images every week in the Leitrim Observer.

Poll

We will run a poll every week on leitrimobserver.ie and our weekly online readers can vote for their favourite image of the week.

Two winners will go forward every week, leaving six of our readers images going forward to the grand finale with a chance to win our amazing prize package.



The overall winner as voted by the public will win the fantastic prize.

To enter, all you have to do send your photos to pictures@leitrimobserver.ie with some details of who, what, where and when - we will do the rest!

Don’t delay!

Also read: Leitrim Snapshots winners announced - week one