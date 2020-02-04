Planning sought for a battery storage station in Leitrim

Brookefield Renewable Ireland Ltd are intending to apply for planning permission to Leitrim County Council for a battery park development at Corderry, Co Leitrim.

The 0.44 hectare site is located at Corderry, Belhavel which is between Drumkeerina nd Dromahair.

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, renewable power platforms, with operations across Europe, North America and South America. It has a large number of projects in Ireland with a base in co Cork.

The proposed development will consist of the installation of battery arrays, located within containter units (16 units each 30msq by c.2.6m tall) a control building, transformer (c.5m tall) and a new site entrance. The development will include ancillary infrastructure including security fencing, lighting, CCTV.

A Natura Impact Statment will be included with the planning permission.

Plans can be viewed and submissions made on this planning at Aras an Chontae, Carrick-on-Shannon within the period of five weeksof the application.

