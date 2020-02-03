Status Yellow weather warning issued for Sligo and Leitrim
Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning.
A Status Yellow Wind warning has been issued for counties Leitrim, Donegal, Mayo and Sligo this evening.
Met Éireann is warning of northwesterly winds strengthening this evening (Monday, February 3) and tonight with mean speeds of 50 to 60 km/h and gusts of 90 to 100 km/h. Strongest near coasts.
Winds are expected to ease through Tuesday morning.
