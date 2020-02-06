Are you confused on the Drumshanbo Blueway?

Fine Gael Cllr Enda McGloin is requesting clear signage on the route of the Blueway from Blackrock onwards towards Acres Amenity as “many visitors unfamiliar with the route get confused at this point.”



Leitrim County Council said they will advise Waterways Ireland of the request.

Waterways Ireland are currently working with Leitrim County Council to apply for funding to allow construction of an underpass at the R280 crossing.



Both agencies are in conversation with affected landowners. Cllr McGloin asked for hedges and trees to be cut back by the council to allow visitors beautiful views over the Blueway, but Leitrim County Council said it is the landowners' responsibility to cut back their hedges and trees.

