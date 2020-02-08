Don't forget changes to Leitrim booths when voting today

There will be no more voting at Carrick-on-Shannon Courthouse for today's (February 8) general election or any other elections in the future.

The five booths which were normally housed in the courthouse will now move to St Mary's Hall situated at Summerhill.

Voters are asked to take note of this.

All voters who receive their polling cards will have the new polling stations and their new location listed on their cards.

It is thought that this move comes as result of busier court sittings at the courthouse where members of the public attending court and voters had to be facilitated at the same time.