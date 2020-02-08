Good turnout across Leitrim as people get out voting

There has been a good turnout already in #GE2020 as people brave the windy weather to cast their vote.

In Carrick-on-Shannon there has been a 19% turnout, 21% in Ballinamore, 20% in Manorhamilton and bucking the national trend is Drumshanbo who, at lunchtime today, had a turnout of 23%.

leitrimobserver.ie will be bringing you further updates on the turnout or check out our Facebook and Twitter pages.

Meanwhile one Leitrim lady made a stop off in Currycramph national school to cast her vote prior to getting married. Read the full story here