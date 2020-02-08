High turnout in Drumshanbo with just over an hour to go to cast your vote

With just over an hour to go go for Leitrim people to cast their vote reports indicate that there has been a high turnout in Drumshanbo.

As of 8.30pm this evening the turnout in Drumshanbo was riding at 72%.

Meanwhile in Carrick the turnout is presently at 53%; Manorhamilton 61% ands Ballinamore 54%.

