Leitrim boxes are being opened - Kenny getting large percentage of votes

The Leitrim boxes are presently being opened at the Sligo count centre and early indications are that Sinn Fein's Martin Kenny is taking a large percentage of votes.

The Liscarbin box has him on 46 percent, 121 out of 263 votes, followed Sean Wynne with 30 votes and Shane Ellis with 27 votes.

With 37 Sligo boxes left out of 121 Kenny is sitting on 3,900 votes.

Many are expecting that he will be over the quota and elected on the first count.