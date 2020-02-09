NO Longford candidate in top four according to latest Longford/Westmeath count tallies #GE2020 #LDWH

With 134 of the 190 boxes tallied in the Longford/Westmeath constituency, it is Sinn Féin's Sorca Clarke that is still leading the way.



She is on 8,070 (20.4%), followed by the poll topper from the 2016 general election, Fianna Fáil's Robert Troy on 6,785 (17.2%).

One has to go back to the 1957 general election, when Ruairi O’Bradaigh secured 5,506 first preferences in the then Longford Westmeath five seater, for the last time that Sinn Féin was successful in winning a seat in this constituency.

Incredibly, Mullingar-based Sorca Clarke lost her seat on Westmeath County Council in last year's local election.



Outgoing junior Minister, Athlone-based Independent Kevin 'Boxer' Moran, is currently in third on 5,764 (14.6%).



And in fourth place, presently, according to the tallies is outgoing Fine Gael TD Peter Burke on 4,836 (12.2%).

Two Longford-based candidates, Fianna Fáil's Joe Flaherty and Fine Gael's Micheál Carrigy, are presently lying in fifth and sixth respectively on 4,592 (11.6%) and 3,644 (9.2%), respectively.