Bernie O'Hara has been eliminated following the fifth count for Sligo/Leitrim

Counts are coming thick and fast this morning but three seats still remain unfilled in the Sligo/Leitrim constitunency.

To date only Sinn Féin's Martin Kenny has been returned after he topped the poll and was elected on the first count with significant surplus.

Independent candidate, Bernie O'Hara has now been eliminated from the running following the fifth count. Her 859 votes will now be distributed, but, as they are insufficient to see anyone elected, the wait to fill the remaining seats is expected to go on long into tonight.

Results of the fifth count:

Declan Bree IND 2677

James Conway IND 1607

Nessa Cosgrove LAB 1282

Shane Ellis FF 2968

Frankie Feighan FG 5505

Bláithín Gallagher GP 2019

Marian Harkin IND 7570

Marc Mas Sharry FF 7265

Gino O'Boyle PBP 2456

Bernie O'Hara IND 859

John Perry IND 1428

Eamon Scanlon FF 6387

Thomas Walsh FG 4826

Sean Wynne IND1598

Non transferable: 64



