Bernie O'Hara has been eliminated following the fifth count for Sligo/Leitrim
Three seats still to be filled
Bernie O'Hara is has been eliminated from the running on the fifth count.
Counts are coming thick and fast this morning but three seats still remain unfilled in the Sligo/Leitrim constitunency.
To date only Sinn Féin's Martin Kenny has been returned after he topped the poll and was elected on the first count with significant surplus.
Independent candidate, Bernie O'Hara has now been eliminated from the running following the fifth count. Her 859 votes will now be distributed, but, as they are insufficient to see anyone elected, the wait to fill the remaining seats is expected to go on long into tonight.
Results of the fifth count:
Declan Bree IND 2677
James Conway IND 1607
Nessa Cosgrove LAB 1282
Shane Ellis FF 2968
Frankie Feighan FG 5505
Bláithín Gallagher GP 2019
Marian Harkin IND 7570
Marc Mas Sharry FF 7265
Gino O'Boyle PBP 2456
Bernie O'Hara IND 859
John Perry IND 1428
Eamon Scanlon FF 6387
Thomas Walsh FG 4826
Sean Wynne IND1598
Non transferable: 64
Bernie O'Hara (Ind) has been eliminated
Her 859 votes will now be redistributed.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on