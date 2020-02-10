Leitrim's Sean Wynne eliminated on the ninth count
Independent candidate Sean Wynne from Drumshanbo has been eliminated on the ninth count.
The results are:
Declan Bree IND 3104
Shane Ellis FF 3065
Frankie Feighan FG 5823
Bláithín Gallagher GP 2475
Marian Harkin IND 8502
Marc Mac Sharry FF 7733
Gino O'Boyle PBP 2876
Eamon Scanlon FF 7186
Thomas Walsh FG 5342
Sean Wynne IND 1985
Non transferable: 171
Sean Wynne's votes will now be distributed.
