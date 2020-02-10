Leitrim's Sean Wynne eliminated on the ninth count

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Sligo/Leitrim candidate profile: Sean Wynne (Independent)

Independent candidate Sean Wynne from Drumshanbo has been eliminated on the ninth count.

The results are:

Declan Bree IND 3104

Shane Ellis FF 3065

Frankie Feighan FG 5823

Bláithín Gallagher GP 2475

Marian Harkin IND 8502

Marc Mac Sharry FF 7733

Gino O'Boyle PBP 2876

Eamon Scanlon FF 7186

Thomas Walsh FG 5342

Sean Wynne IND 1985


Non transferable: 171

Sean Wynne's votes will now be distributed.

Keep up to date with all the elections and eliminations on our live blog

 