Feighan takes a strong transfer from Ellis in the 12th count here in Sligo/Leitrim

The distribution of Shane Ellis' vote threw up a bit of surprise boost for Frankie Feighan (FG) who secured 527 transfers from the Leitrim Fianna Fáil candidate in the twelfth count for Sligo/Leitrim.

Unsurprisingly there was a massive transfer of Ellis votes to FF running partners, MacSharry (1,091) and Scanlon (722).

The question now remains, will it be enough to edge out FG's Frankie Feighan in the race for the final seat.

The results of the latest count:



Declan Bree IND +75 3661

Frankie Feighan FG +527 6851

Marian Harkin IND +444 10123

Marc Mac Sharry FF +1091 9146

Gino O'Boyle PBP +37 3515

Eamon Scanlon FF +722 8093

Thomas Walsh FG +62 5649



Non transferable 440

Eliminated: Gino O'Boyle (PBP).