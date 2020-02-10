#GE2020
Feighan takes a strong transfer from Ellis in the 12th count here in Sligo/Leitrim
Waiting for the results of the twelfth count.
The distribution of Shane Ellis' vote threw up a bit of surprise boost for Frankie Feighan (FG) who secured 527 transfers from the Leitrim Fianna Fáil candidate in the twelfth count for Sligo/Leitrim.
Unsurprisingly there was a massive transfer of Ellis votes to FF running partners, MacSharry (1,091) and Scanlon (722).
The question now remains, will it be enough to edge out FG's Frankie Feighan in the race for the final seat.
The results of the latest count:
Declan Bree IND +75 3661
Frankie Feighan FG +527 6851
Marian Harkin IND +444 10123
Marc Mac Sharry FF +1091 9146
Gino O'Boyle PBP +37 3515
Eamon Scanlon FF +722 8093
Thomas Walsh FG +62 5649
Non transferable 440
Eliminated: Gino O'Boyle (PBP).
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on