Independent, Marian Harkin, has taken the second seat in Sligo/Leitrim

Amid jubilant scenes former TD and MEP, Marian Harkin has been elected to the 33rd Dáil in Sligo/Leitrim.

Taking the second seat in the fourteenth count with 12, votes, Marian's supporters showed their delight with shouts and cheering ringing across the room in the Sligo Park Hotel.

Three generations of Marian's extended family were there to witness her success.

Marian follows Sinn Féin's Martin Kenny who was elected in the first count last night (Sunday, February 9).

The fight for the final seat continues between FF's Eamon Scanlon and FG's Frankie Feighan.