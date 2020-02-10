All four seats are finally filled in Sligo/Leitrim as MacSharry (FF) and Feighan (FG) fill the final two seats on the fifteenth count

After two days of counting, the four seats of Sligo/Leitrim are finally filled in #GE2020.

Marc MacSharry (FF) and Frankie Feighan (FG) have been deemed elected without reaching the quota on the fifteenth count.



The result of the 15th count is as follows:

Feighan, Frankie (FG) +3459 10690

MacSharry, Marc (FF) +843 10734

Scanlon, Eamon (FF) + 970 9316



Non transferable: 766