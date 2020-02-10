Re-elected Marc MacSharry says "the people have spoken and I have listened"

Marc MacSharry admitted "Fianna Fáil lost this election" before going on to say "the people have spoke and I have listened."

Marc paid tribute to his family, especially his children who he has not seen in the past three weeks. He paid tribute to his outgoing colleague Eamon Scanlon who lost his seat tonight and said Eamon "ate, lived and slept public service."

He promised the people of Sligo Leitrim South Donegal and South Roscommon that "things will change" and he will work with the other three TDs to put the north west first.