Cars burst into flames on Dowra to Blacklion road

A road outside Dowra was closed for a period of time yesterday morning (Monday) following a collision that resulted in both cars bursting into flames.

The accident occurred at approximately 10.30am on the Dowra to Blacklion road following a heavy downpour of hail.

Gardaí and the fire service attended the scene.

An eye witness who contacted the Leitrim Observer said: Both vehicles burst into flames and the road was closed for a coupe of hours.

"Fortunately all occupants got out (of) the vehicles and were checked out by the fire service who came to distinguish the vehicles."