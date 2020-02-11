Cars burst into flames on Dowra to Blacklion road
A road outside Dowra was closed for a period of time yesterday morning (Monday) following a collision that resulted in both cars bursting into flames.
The accident occurred at approximately 10.30am on the Dowra to Blacklion road following a heavy downpour of hail.
Gardaí and the fire service attended the scene.
An eye witness who contacted the Leitrim Observer said: Both vehicles burst into flames and the road was closed for a coupe of hours.
"Fortunately all occupants got out (of) the vehicles and were checked out by the fire service who came to distinguish the vehicles."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on