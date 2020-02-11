Watch | Interactive map details 903 new speed detection zones

Following a review of the collision prone zones, An Garda Siochana have today launched 903 new zones which will come into effect from 6am on February 17 bringing the overall total to 1,322 zones.

Gardaí wish to urge road users to become familiar with all speed enforcement zones which can be found here.

The interactive map below highlights all 1,322 speed enforcement zones.