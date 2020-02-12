Winning ticket of whopping €17 million EuroMillions Jackpot sold in Connacht

This is the first EuroMillions jackpot won in Ireland this year, and the 15th Irish win since the EuroMillions began in 2004 and the National Lottery is appealing to EuroMillions players in the province of Connaught to check their tickets to see if they have won this life-changing prize.

The winning numbers are: 24, 26, 32, 43, 46 and the Lucky Star numbers are 06 and 10.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “We can reveal that Ireland’s newest multi-millionaire bought their ticket in Connacht. With a jackpot win of this amount, it is important that the National Lottery takes some time to inform the winning retailer and of course to give the winning ticketholder the time and space they need to let this amazing win to sink in so we will announce the county and on the location of the store where this golden ticket was sold in the coming days.

This wasn’t the only huge sum of money won out West last night as another lucky EuroMillions player in Mayo scooped €500,000 after winning the EuroMillions Plus top prize.

This winning ticket was sold at the Easons store on Main Street, Castlebar in Co. Mayo. The ticket was purchased yesterday, the day of the draw (11th February).

“If you do happen to be one of these lucky ticketholders please try to remain calm and be sure to sign the back of the ticket. Keep this valuable piece of paper safe and contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize”, the National Lottery spokesperson continued.

