Sean Kyne fills Seanad vacancy left by Frank Feighan

An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, has appointed Sean Kyne to the Seanad to fill the vacancy left by the election of Frank Feighan to the Dáil.



Speaking the Taoiseach said: “Sean is an excellent local representative who has worked tirelessly for his constituents in Galway West.



“He has never been afraid to take principled positions and he performed his duties as Chief Whip in the previous Dáil with exceptional tact and ability. Sean will also continue in his role as Minister for the Gaeltacht.”